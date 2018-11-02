Duke Energy announces new leadership appointments for Indiana state president and chief procurement officer

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced two executive appointments for the state president of Indiana and chief procurement officer, effective Nov. 16, 2018.

Stan Pinegar – currently vice president of Indiana government affairs, will become Duke Energy's state president in Indiana, succeeding Melody Birmingham-Byrd who will become Duke Energy's senior vice president and chief procurement officer.

As state president, Pinegar will manage state and local regulatory and government relations, and community affairs. Pinegar, 54, will work with the corporate and regulatory strategy teams to advance the company's rate and regulatory initiatives. He will also be responsible for the financial performance of the company's Indiana operations.

Pinegar joined Duke Energy in July 2012 after eight years in leadership roles, including president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Energy Association. In his current role, he is responsible for leading the company's Indiana legislative affairs team and coordinating regulatory affairs with the executive branch of Indiana government.

Prior to his appointment with Duke Energy, Pinegar spent more than 20 years leading various trade associations, representing members before the Indiana General Assembly and Indiana regulatory agencies. He is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association and its Taxation, Utility and Environmental Law Sections. He also serves on the board of directors of the Indiana Legal Foundation and the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

"Stan's extensive regulatory and legislative experience has prepared him well for this important role," said Doug Esamann, executive vice president, energy solutions and president, Midwest and Florida regions. "He has extensive knowledge of Indiana operations, relationships with our stakeholders and a strong understanding of customer expectations. In his new role, he will continue to advocate for policies and practices to meet the energy needs of our customers that are environmentally sound and cost effective."

Pinegar's successor will be named later.

Melody Birmingham-Byrd – currently president of Duke Energy Indiana, will become senior vice president and chief procurement officer. In her new position, Byrd, 47, will be responsible for Duke Energy's sourcing and supply chain functions for both the company's regulated and commercial operations.

Byrd succeeds Swati Daji who became Duke Energy's senior vice president of Customer Solutions on Nov. 1, 2018.

"Melody has provided solid leadership in Indiana for the last three years," said Esamann. "She has placed a strong emphasis on serving our customers better and engaging with customers through various forums to understand more clearly what they would like to see from their electric energy supplier. She has created a strong foundation in Indiana and I expect a seamless transition with this change thanks to her efforts."

Byrd has 24 years of leadership and managerial experience in the electric and automotive manufacturing industries. She has served in roles within distribution, transmission and fossil generation. Prior to the merger between Duke Energy and Progress Energy in July 2012, Byrd served as vice president of the Southern Region for Progress Energy Carolinas.

Prior to becoming Indiana's state president in June 2015, Byrd served as senior vice president of Midwest delivery operations, overseeing the company's electric distribution system in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. This included construction, maintenance, operations, engineering, and resource and project management.

