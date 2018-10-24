Duke Energy announces quarterly dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.9275 per share, payable on Dec. 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 16, 2018.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend for 92 consecutive years.

