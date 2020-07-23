Duke Energy announces sustainability expert as new Foundation president and head of national engagement strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today named Katherine Neebe as president, Duke Energy Foundation and vice president, national engagement and strategy to the company. She also will serve as chief sustainability officer.

Neebe has deep experience building strategic partnerships that create significant change. She will play a key collaborative role working with the company's customers, communities, employees, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders to develop solutions to meet customer needs for continued reliable and affordable energy – while simultaneously working to achieve the company's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Neebe will also lead the Duke Energy Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.

As vice president, national engagement and strategy and chief sustainability officer, she will oversee the company's sustainability, advocacy and stakeholder engagement teams.

"Building stronger communities where Duke Energy customers and employees live and work is fundamental to our core mission," said Julie Janson, Duke Energy's executive vice president of external affairs and president, Carolinas region. "With her strong background in building lasting relationships, we are excited to have Katherine join our team."

Neebe joins Duke Energy from Walmart, where she most recently was senior director, environmental, social, governance on the global responsibility team. Prior to Walmart, Neebe worked for the World Wildlife Fund, where she managed one of the world's largest corporate-NGO partnerships focused on water, sustainable agriculture and climate.

Said Neebe, "I'm passionate about working for purpose-driven companies that make critical contributions to society. I look forward to the opportunity to take my past experience and apply it to the energy industry – to help Duke Energy build vital communities."

Neebe starts her new role in mid-August, based in Charlotte.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

www.duke-energy.com

