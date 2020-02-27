Duke Energy awards $28,500 to six Indiana economic development groups for its Foreign Direct Investment Partnership Program

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded a total of $28,500 to six Indiana economic development organizations to receive Foreign Direct Investment Partnership Program grants. Each organization was awarded up to $5,000.

"We have to cultivate successful relationships with overseas customers to encourage them to invest in our Indiana cities and regions," said Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy. "These grants will help supply funds for print or electronic collateral, sales trip coordination fees and marketing initiatives and materials."

Grant funding does not include travel, lodging, food and beverage and entertainment expenses.

The six regional organizations receiving the 2020 grants include:

City of Westfield

Crawford County Economic Development Corporation

Grow Wabash County

Indy Partnership

Radius Indiana

Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County

About Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

