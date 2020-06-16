Duke Energy awards over $220,000 in grants to support workforce development in Indiana

- Grantees located in Bartholomew, Delaware, Hamilton, Howard, Johnson, Martin, Tippecanoe, Vigo, Wabash counties

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy, through its shareholder-funded foundation, is awarding over $220,000 in grants to support 15 workforce development programs in nine Indiana counties.

The grants support workforce education and training programs that address the most pressing skill gaps in communities served by the company.

"We recognize that, for a variety of reasons, not all people have equal access to the same educational and training opportunities as others," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. "We can help improve that access by making investments in training and education where it is needed most."

Examples of programs supported by the grants include:

  • A $15,000 grant to the Heartland Career Center in Wabash County to expand the center's educational footprint to become the first adult training facility within a 30-mile radius in the region
     
  • A $19,900 grant to the Community Education Coalition in Bartholomew County to expand work-based learning programs and launch career awareness and outreach strategies to successfully grow the pipeline of skilled workers in the area
     
  • A $25,000 grant to Bona Vista Programs and its pre-employment transition services in Howard County to support individuals with disabilities to successfully learn necessary skills for community employment

Below is the full list of the organizations, locations and the grants they received:

Program

Description

County

Grant Amount

The ARC of Indiana Foundation                    

Erskine Green Training Institute

Offers postsecondary vocational opportunities for Duke Energy customers with disabilities to empower them and lead to meaningful employment

 

Delaware/Duke Energy-served counties

$30,000

Bona Vista Programs

Workforce Development Programs: Pre-Employment Transition Services and Opportunity Knocks!

Support individuals with disabilities to successfully learn necessary skills for community employment

Howard

$25,000

Columbus Area Chamber Foundation

Velocities

Support partnership efforts to grow innovation-driven business in the Bartholomew-Brown-Monroe region

Bartholomew

$9,750

Community Education Coalition

EcO Network

Expand work-based learning programs, launch career awareness and outreach strategies to successfully grow the pipeline of skilled workers in the area

Bartholomew

$19,900

Hamilton County Workforce Innovation Network

Workforce Recovery, Talent Pathway Initiative

Develop two talent pathways, one in health care and the other in construction, which will provide work-based learning opportunities and degree programs

Hamilton

$20,000

Heartland Career Center

Heartland Career Center Adult Certification Training Center Expansion Project

 

Expand the center's educational footprint to become the first adult training facility within a 30-mile radius in the region

Wabash

$15,000

Indiana 4-H Foundation

4-H Powers the Energy Industry

Provide youth the opportunity to explore the fundamentals of electricity, renewable energy technologies and conservation

Tippecanoe

$15,000

Indiana Talent Network

IN Talent Networks

Connect state systems with resources and a forum to collaborate on talent pipeline for underserved populations

 

Bartholomew

$10,000

Johnson County Community Foundation

Employer Resource Network

Help community resources provide employees relief for issues such as reliable transportation, child care, housing challenges, etc.

Johnson

$5,000

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana

Advancing STEM through Career Awareness with JA

 

Provide young people with the combination of technical skills, specifically in science, technology, engineering and math, and non-technical skills to succeed in the future job market

Statewide

$8,000

LTHC Homeless Services

Employment Services

Provide a range of programs to help individuals experiencing homelessness and help them obtain employment

Tippecanoe

$15,000

Radius Indiana

@RadiusIndiana

Target three sectors: advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity training and employment; supply more housing construction by training additional workers

 

Martin

 

$20,000

River Valley Resources

JAG Industry Exposure Opportunities

Increase industry exposure for students by providing career and industry tour opportunities; host the first ever regional event featuring trade-only employers and educators

Bartholomew

$10,000

White's Residential and Family Service

Growing Teens for Life

Gives teens hands-on work experience and vocational certifications in areas such as food service, hospitality, logistics and barista services

Wabash

$10,000

Workforce Network

Western Indiana Survey and Work Experience Grant

Provide critical data that will support strategies aimed at engaging low-income and diverse populations succeed

Vigo

$9,500

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.

In Indiana, the Foundation provides approximately $2 million in charitable gifts to a wide variety of nonprofit groups.

More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

