Duke Energy Foundation awards 10 Indiana nonprofits more than $154,000 in environmental project grants

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Indiana nonprofit environmental organizations will receive $154,577 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to enhance and improve Indiana's environment.

"We understand the importance of maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility in our communities," said Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Duke Energy Indiana state president. "That's why we work with a number of stakeholders to develop initiatives that lessen the impact of energy production on surrounding habitats."

Grant recipients include:

Sycamore Land Trust Beanblossom Bottoms nature preserve trail project in Monroe County , $27,500 to make the trail more accessible to visitors with disabilities

Indiana Forest Alliance in Jackson County , $15,000 to enhance an aquatic salamander habitat in Indian Creek and the Blue River

Wabash River Enhancement Corporation in Tippecanoe County , $24,077 to purchase supplies for water sampling on the Wabash River

Blue River Community Foundation in Shelby County , $11,000 to help build two canoe access ramps to the river

Indiana Natural Resources Foundation in Greene County , $20,000 to help fund interpretive exhibits in the Goose Pond fish and wildlife area

Jeffersonville Township Public Library in Clark County , $15,000 to help pay for a rain garden landscape project at the library's Clarksville branch

Indiana Wildlife Federation in Vigo County , $15,000 to help fund ongoing restoration efforts at Lake Le Fer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Owen County Soil and Water Conservation District in Owen County , $7,500 for the MYPath ecological restoration project

Vermillion Trails Alliance in Vermillion County , $5,000 to help fund the Trail Head Park

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation in Hamilton County , $14,500 toward a mobile environment and nature education trailer

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to address the needs of communities where its customers live and work. In Indiana, the Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts. More information about the Duke Energy Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

The Duke Energy Foundation is solely funded by Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

