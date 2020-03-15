Duke Energy implements additional steps to protect customers and employees during virus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has implemented additional steps to protect its customers and employees in the six states it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke Energy power plants, and electricity and natural gas delivery facilities, are staffed, ensuring dependable service to customers.

The company has taken the following steps to protect its customers and employees:

Duke Energy will not disconnect any customer's service for non-payment, in order to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. The company will continue to read meters and send bills. Customers should pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.

Through a carefully planned process, Duke Energy has directed employees who are not involved with power generation, power delivery, customer service or other critical functions to work from home, where possible.

Duke Energy technicians will continue to respond to power outages and other emergencies.

Company technicians will continue to complete service orders – such as new electric connections and requested disconnections.

If technicians need to interact with customers in-person, such as in an emergency, they will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's safety guidelines, including social distancing.

Services that are not urgent or time-sensitive, but require in-person customer contact by Duke Energy employees, will be rescheduled. Duke Energy will contact customers to reschedule those appointments.

Duke Energy's customer service team is available to serve customers. The company will evaluate any staffing impacts related to school and other closures, and will adjust accordingly.

Customers can perform nearly all customer service functions online, through Duke Energy's automated voice phone system, or through the company's mobile app.

Visit Duke Energy Updates for complete customer information, including answers to frequently asked questions.

Be aware of scammers, who continue to target customers, threatening disconnection of service and asking for immediate payment over the phone. Duke Energy never asks for personal information over the phone or demands payment using money orders or gift cards.

