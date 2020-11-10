Duke Energy provides $1 million in grants to support 40 organizations focused on social justice, racial equity in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced the recipients of $1 million in grants through the Duke Energy Foundation to nonprofit organizations committed to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.

$25,000 grants will be distributed to 40 organizations across North Carolina.

"We all have a role and responsibility in advancing justice and equity," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Duke Energy is committed to creating equal opportunities for the communities we serve, and we're proud to support organizations already leading this critical work across North Carolina."

Earlier this year, the company committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina. This is in addition to the more than $1 million the company provided in support of racial equity across all jurisdictions in August.

One example of an organization receiving support in North Carolina to reduce disparate outcomes is the Brunswick County NAACP.

"We at the Brunswick County NAACP branch are very thankful for the gracious support of the Duke Energy Foundation," said Carl Parker, local branch president for the NAACP. "Because all people have color, this type of support and investment from local partners such as Duke Energy allows us to work toward our mission to secure political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons."

Duke Energy is also strengthening its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect and inclusion.

The $1 million in grants and expanded internal programs build upon the company's past efforts to support and encourage diversity, equity and inclusion in the company and the communities it serves.

Duke Energy will continue to engage local organizations and leaders to understand how to be a part of the long-term solution to the social justice issues our communities face.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Shawna Berger

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

www.duke-energy.com

