Duke Energy reaches $10 million commitment to support waterways in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve organizations spanning 43 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina will receive $940,000 in new grants from Duke Energy's Water Resources Fund to support environmental and wildlife programs.

With this final round of Water Resources Fund grants, Duke Energy has reached its commitment to invest $10 million to help local organizations protect and improve the environment.

Since the fund's inception in 2014, Duke Energy has supported 125 projects to protect natural resources in 12 river basins across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, including more than $1.5 million in the Dan River Basin.

"The projects we've supported over the last five years will have a lasting impact on our region's waterways," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "While the Water Resources Fund has achieved its financial goal, our commitment to be good stewards of our natural resources in ongoing."

"In a region blessed with an abundance of public and conserved natural lands, DuPont State Recreational Forest is already one of our greatest conservation gems," said Conserving Carolina executive director Kieran Roe. "The incorporation of this tract will enhance it further by protecting water quality, preserving an important wildlife corridor, and creating future opportunities for public recreation."

"Today is about celebrating our partners," said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "This was a true collaborative effort with dozens of organizations and environmental experts to protect our waterways for future generations."

"The Belton Landing project will serve to enhance access to and awareness of one of South Carolina's most important natural resources," said city of Belton Mayor Wendell Page. "The Saluda River Blue Trail attracts nature-based tourism from around the globe, and we are proud to serve as the host site for this major expansion of recreational opportunities in our region."

Grants were selected by an independent panel with diverse environmental expertise. The panel includes five external members and two Duke Energy representatives. View an interactive map showcasing all 125 grantees at duke-energy.com/H2O.

Additional details on the grants are available here.

About Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy's customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 125 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Candice Knezevic

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @CandiceKnez

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

