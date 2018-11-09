Duke Energy Renewable Services recognized for operational excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Renewable Services, an operations and maintenance organization for wind and solar asset owners across the U.S., has won recognition for its high standard of operational excellence in 2018.

Duke Energy Renewable Services' technicians received the 2018 Wind Technician Team of the Year Award at the 10th Annual Wind Operations forum in Dallas this year. This team is operating and maintaining DTE Energy's wind fleet in Michigan and was recognized for its accomplishments in safety performance, innovation, environmental stewardship and customer service.

"Customer relations is the cornerstone of Duke Energy Renewable Services' success, and we celebrate every achievement that strengthens our organization and the credibility of the service we provide to our customers," said Jeff Wehner, vice president of renewable operations. "As an owner-operator of renewables, we uphold the same standards of safety, reliability, cost efficiency and performance with the third-party sites we operate as we do with our own assets."

Separately, Duke Energy Renewables' Highlander I, Seville I and Seville II solar power projects in California were recognized by the Solar Finance Council as three of the top 100 performing solar assets in the country. The Solar Finance Council, which launched in May of this year, partnered with kWh Analytics to present their findings on solar project output in the U.S.

In addition, the Duke Energy Renewables Control Center (RCC) has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification – an internationally recognized standard that assures services meet the needs of clients through an effective quality management system.

"The on-site services business has been certified to ISO 9001 since 2010," Wehner said. "Adding the RCC to this certification further demonstrates our commitment to provide high-quality, consistent services to our clients."

Duke Energy Renewables also has won the prestigious Blue Diamond Award for its Data Efficiency Project. The 2018 Blue Diamond Awards is an annual event recognizing technology as an economic driver for innovation in the Charlotte, N.C., region and has been in place for more than 25 years.

Duke Energy Renewables primarily acquires, develops, builds and operates wind and solar electric generation facilities across the U.S. The portfolio includes nonregulated renewable energy, as well as energy storage assets.

Duke Energy Renewables' utility-scale wind and solar assets total about 2,900 megawatts (MW) – across 14 states – from 21 wind and 64 solar projects. The power produced by these projects is primarily sold through long-term contracts to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Visit Duke Energy Renewables for more information.

Duke Energy Renewables is part of the Commercial Renewables business unit of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK).

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

