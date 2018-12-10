Duke Energy restores 685,000 power outages in the Carolinas; 45,000 customers remain without power after winter storm

"Our workforce of 9,000 is restoring power to customers as fast as safely possible," said Duke Energy storm director Jason Hollifield. "However, the job is not finished. We continue to work to bring electricity back to the hardest-hit areas of the Carolinas."

Hollifield added his thanks to customers, who have been patient during the storm and supportive of workers in the field. "Our crews are working long hours in tough conditions. They're thankful for the kind words from customers as they continue to restore power in challenging conditions."

At the peak of the storm – Sunday afternoon between 2-3 p.m. – 305,000 Duke Energy customers were without power. Overall, roughly 730,000 outages occurred during the event.

Estimated power restoration times

The company has provided estimates of when power will be restored to remaining customers whose properties can receive power. Most customers' power will be restored sooner than these estimates:

https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages

Impacted customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time has been established for their property.

Latest general storm information – https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/.

Safety reminders

With evening temperatures at or below freezing, customers should heed the advice of state and local emergency management officials in North Carolina and South Carolina. Both states have mobile apps for the latest information on shelters and other needs.

If you plan to use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.

Don't use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide (CO). The following are symptoms of CO poisoning:

Flu-like symptoms



Headache



Drowsiness



Ringing sensation in the ears



Nausea



Blurred vision



Chest pains



Light-headedness or dizziness

If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, open doors and windows, leave your home / business and consult a physician.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER, it's the law in North Carolina and South Carolina , and a good practice for all drivers.

