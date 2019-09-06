Duke Energy restores power to more than 100,000 customers as Hurricane Dorian begins slow exit from Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 100,000 of the approximately 209,000 customers impacted so far by Hurricane Dorian as the storm begins its slow exit from North Carolina.

The hardest-hit counties – all in eastern North Carolina – include Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow and Pamlico.

In addition to power line repairs already completed or underway, Duke Energy also is conducting damage assessment in many areas.

The damage assessment process – which can take 24 hours or more – helps the company determine which crews, equipment and supplies are needed in specific areas to expedite repairs.

Crews are restoring power, where possible, while simultaneously conducting damage assessment.

In advance of the storm, Duke Energy staged more than 9,000 repair workers.

"Even if you don't see our trucks, we are working to restore power," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas. "In the early going, many of the repairs that need to be made are located outside of residential neighborhoods as we work to restore substations, transmission lines and main distribution lines."

Complete power restoration could take several days, depending on the extent of damage, crews' ability to access remote areas, and post-storm conditions such as flooding.

Drivers urged to use caution near repair crews

North Carolina and South Carolina laws require drivers to slow down and move their vehicles over as far as safely possible when approaching and passing roadside utility crews making power line repairs.

The laws also apply when drivers approach and pass roadside ambulances and other roadside emergency responders. Violators could face fines.

Safety reminders, power line dangers

Duke Energy also urged customers to focus on general safety – duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety

Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines – and also keep children and pets away from power lines.

Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Beware of storm debris that might conceal fallen or sagging power lines.

Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers:

800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers.



800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

If a power line falls on a vehicle you're in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the car – due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation – try to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground.

Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.

Power outage reporting

Customers can report power outages by:

Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

