Duke Energy statement on coal ash settlement approval

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today issued the following statement after receiving final approval of the company's agreement with the state regulator and the environmental community on how to permanently close all remaining ash basins in North Carolina. North Carolina Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway approved, and entered into the record, a consent order offered by the company, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the Southern Environmental Law Center representing a number of community groups. The order details many of the provisions in the settlement agreement reached by the parties on December 31, 2019 and resolves the pending legal disputes over ash basin closure plans.

We are very pleased to bring this matter to a close and fully focus on building the cleaner energy future our customers want and deserve. The landmark agreement between Duke Energy, the environmental regulator and environmental community enjoys support across North Carolina and serves as a powerful example of what's possible when we work together to protect people and the environment while managing costs.

