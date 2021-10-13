Duke Energy to announce third-quarter 2021 financial results on Nov. 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy will announce its third-quarter financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 4, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET that day to discuss third-quarter 2021 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800-263-0877 in the U.S. or 323-794-2094 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 3383857. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 14, 2021, by calling 888-203-1112 in the U.S. or 719-457-0820 outside the U.S. and using the code 3383857. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors' section of the company's website.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Meredith Archie

800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Jack Sullivan

980.373.3564

