Duke-UNC Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program Announces Dates for March and June 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke-UNC Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program, a nationally accredited smoking cessation certificate-preparation program, today announced new dates for its four-day training course in the first half of 2020. Training will be held March 16-19 in Durham, NC, at the Emerge Center, and June 8-11 in Asheville, NC (location to be determined). These regions were selected to serve North Carolina's geographically dispersed healthcare and public health professionals and offer convenient destinations for leading-edge, certified tobacco treatment specialist training. Participants earn 27.25 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits. Online registration is available at www.dukeunctts.com.

"Duke-UNC TTS is anticipating an exciting year as we announce new trainings in Durham and Asheville," said James Davis, MD, Co-Director of the Duke-UNC Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program. "E-cigarettes are dominating the news. With the rapid rise in e-cigarette use and the emergence of an aggressive lung injury syndrome, we are poised to provide training in how to better manage the e-cigarette crisis."

Program Co-Director Adam Goldstein, MD, added, "Beyond teaching the harms of tobacco, the Duke-UNC TTS Training Program offers instruction on complex medication management and advanced behavioral approaches, as well as guidance on how to develop a successful tobacco treatment program within any clinic or health system."

Duke-UNC TTS was established in 2016 by tobacco treatment leaders from three North Carolina institutions: Duke University, University of North Carolina, and the NC Division of Public Health. The program offers location-based trainings several times each year and includes the latest research and evidence-based methods that increase the impact of each provider and public initiative. Trainings are engaging and interactive, and attendees receive a comprehensive training manual for future reference.

About Duke-UNC Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program

Established in 2016, the Duke-UNC Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program is a collaboration of three leaders in tobacco treatment, education, and research: Duke Smoking Cessation Program, University of North Carolina Tobacco Treatment Program, and the NC Division of Public Health. Its leadership consists of internationally renowned experts in smoking cessation research and education and trains health professionals to provide evidence-based treatment for tobacco use and dependence to improve the health of individuals and populations. For more information, visit www.dukeunctts.com.

