Duke's® Delivers Innovation in Foodservice with a Line of Flavorful Single-use Products

Available in 9 flavor varieties, the Duke's Salad Dressing Pouches feature consumer-friendly packaging with a pourable spout for easy usage. These single serve pouches complement the popular, existing line of Duke's Salad Dressings in bulk with crowd pleasing flavors like Creamy Caesar, Raspberry Vinaigrette and Golden Italian. The Duke's Dipping Sauce Cups come in an ideal 1.5oz serving size and are available in 7 flavor varieties including Duke's Signature Sauce, a mayo-based dipping sauce with zesty tomato and black pepper notes. These portion control products allow consumers to experience bold and flavorful condiments with the premium quality Duke's is known for.

"Innovation is a pillar of our company and we are constantly thinking of new opportunities to infuse our Duke's southern heritage into convenient products for restaurants and food operations alike," said Maria McAllister, "The Wrangler" / Marketing Operations Manager for Condiments, Sauces and Dressings at Sauer Brands, Inc.

Duke's offers a full portfolio for foodservice operations including mayo, sauces, dressings, and other condiments, available for front-of-house and back-of-house. For more information about Duke's foodservice capabilities or to request samples to have Duke's in your operation, reach out to [email protected]. To shop the legendary flavor of Duke's, visit dukesmayo.com.

About Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, SC by Eugenia Duke. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to Eugenia's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil and flavored mayonnaise, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and other sauces including spicy ground mustard, salad dressings and a line of regionally-inspired Duke's Southern Sauces. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram. Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc.

About Sauer Brands, Inc

Sauer Brands, Inc. was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers in the condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts categories. The company's manufacturing facilities include locations in Richmond, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; San Luis Obispo, California; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Besides Duke's Mayonnaise, the company's brands include The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, Gold Medal, BAMA, Kernel Season's, Veggie Seasons and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands also produces high-quality private-label products for the retail and foodservice channels. Learn more at sauerbrands.com.

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise