Dulles Awarded Lighting Showroom of the Year by Dallas Market Center

STERLING, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dulles Electric Supply in Sterling, VA is excited to announce that they have been named Lighting Showroom of the Year by Dallas Market Center, home of the largest residential lighting marketplace in North America, during their 11th annual awards ceremony on June 24, 2020.

"It was my privilege to be able to announce the winners of the 2020 Showroom of the Year Awards live from Dallas, even if we had to gather virtually this year to celebrate them as an industry," said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. "All of the finalists truly represent the very best examples of retailing excellence."

Dulles was one of five finalists in the Revenue $5 Million and Over category, and won the award during the Lightovation live event, which was held in place of the annual awards ceremony normally held during the summer in Dallas. The in-person gathering was canceled due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus. Other finalists in the $5 Million and Over category were Idlewood Electric in Highland Park, IL; Lightstyle of Orlando in Orlando, FL; Lightstyles in Costa Mesa, CA; and Progressive Lighting, Sugarloaf, in Duluth, GA. The other dollar-volume categories were annual Revenue Under $2 Million and Revenue Under $5 Million. All 15 Showroom of the Year finalists were also eligible for three specialty awards: Outstanding Merchandising Display, Exceptional Community Involvement, and Social Media Star.

"In an environment that's proving challenging for any retailer, the winners of the Showroom of the Year Awards this year have proven that through forward-thinking practices, determination and ingenuity, retail, even during a pandemic, is viable," says Diane Falvey, Editor-in-Chief, Furniture, Lighting & Decor. "We'd like to congratulate all of this year's winners and acknowledge all of our finalists for a job well done!"

The panel of judges for the 2020 Lightovation Showroom of the Year awards included Bobby Berk, interior designer and Design Guru from Netflix's "Queer Eye;" Melissa Galt, interior design business coach, marketing consultant, business speaker, and author; and Caroline Hipple, President of Norwalk Furniture. The Showroom of the Year winners in each category will be featured online at Furniture, Lighting & Decor and in the July/August issue of Furniture, Lighting & Decor magazine.

"Our strength is working with people and building relationships," said Stephen Miller, Residential Lighting Division Manager at Dulles Electric Supply. Miller credits the contract and ecommerce portions of the showroom in keeping things moving during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dulles staff members, who are American Lighting Association-certified lighting specialists, have also been a key component of the business' success. With a 13,000-square foot showroom, an 80,000-square foot warehouse, a recessed lighting lab, and brand-focused galleries, Dulles is able to offer several options in terms of lighting, decor, and accessories to both homeowners and businesses.

Dulles is a member of the Lighting One cooperative, a network of more than 300 stores and showrooms that spans the United States and Canada, providing businesses with training resources, networking opportunities, marketing assets, and exclusive product access. Dulles partners with local charities and organizations such as the Loudoun County Fire Department, Habitat for Humanity, and the Innova Children's Hospital.

To learn more about Dulles, visit https://www.dulleselectric.com/ .

About Dulles Electric Supply:

Dulles Electric Supply in Sterling features the Mid-Atlantic's largest lighting inventory on display, along with a knowledgeable sales staff that averages more than 15 years of experience in lighting design. Dulles Electric Supply has served the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area since 1985, providing the finest in lighting and electrical supplies to homeowners, builders, and contractors. Their showroom location also contains a 5,000-square foot supply counter that is fully stocked with various electrical supplies, as well as hand and power tools.

