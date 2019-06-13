Duluth Trading Co. To Open at Mall of America

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co., the men's and women's lifestyle brand known for its casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced plans to open a Duluth Trading store in Mall of America®.

Set to open in Fall 2019, this store will be a new concept to complement the company's fleet of 54 Duluth Trading stores located across the country. This concept store is designed to showcase the Duluth Trading brand in one of the most heavily trafficked retail and entertainment destinations in the United States. The Mall of America store will carry an assortment of Duluth Trading's top-selling styles.

"We are very excited to launch this new concept store in Mall of America, which attracts 40 million annual visitors and is the number one tourist destination in the Midwest," said Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. "Our Duluth Trading stores were all designed to serve as destination experiences for our customers and putting a store in Mall of America will help carry our brand flag far and wide. We are looking forward to opening our doors this fall and introducing visitors to truly a Store like No Other."

"Duluth Trading Co. is one of the most sought-after brands by our guests and we are thrilled to be their first shopping center partner and welcome their new store to our eclectic mix of retailers," said Leasing Manager Ashley Hofmann. "An eager audience awaits the brand's arrival this fall."

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation's largest indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; Hard Rock Café; The Escape Game; CMX Cinemas; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit our blog. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

