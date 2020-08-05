Duluth Trading Co.'s New 'Eco-Cheeks™' Underwear Combine Consciousness With Comfort

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to kick off today's National Underwear Day, Wisconsin-based workwear and lifestyle brand Duluth Trading Co. introduces Eco-Cheeks™ to its renowned collection of men's underwear. The latest pair is made with recycled polyester that's been sourced from post-consumer plastic bottles, and will be offered alongside Duluth's five-star-rated Buck Naked™, cooling Armachillo®, corralling Bullpen® and cloud-like Dang Soft™, among others.

In classic Duluth fashion, every unique style of the brand's underwear prioritizes optimal functionality, supreme comfort, and the perfect fit. Eco-Cheeks™ are no exception. An average of three recycled plastic bottles per pair is used to create the soft polyester, which is blended with a generous amount of spandex to provide Duluth's signature no-pinch flex and recovery. Additional features of Eco-Cheeks™ Underwear include a no-roll waistband made with recycled materials, comfortable Crouch Gusset®, and quick-dry, anti-stink and wicking qualities that give wearers the best of both performance and eco-conscious worlds.

"Underwear design and innovation are in our DNA, and with Eco-Cheeks™, we knew there was a sweet spot between unmatched performance and environmental responsibility," said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Creative, Duluth Trading. "We're excited to celebrate National Underwear Day with a new line of underwear that's smarter, greener, and on par with our brand standards."

Available in a range of men's sizes from small through 4XL, Duluth Trading's Eco-Cheeks™ will be available in Boxer Brief, Short Boxer Brief and Boxer styles for $19.50. Additional underwear offerings range in price from $24.50 to $35.50 and can be found on www.duluthtrading.com or at any of the brand's 60+ retail stores across the nation, now offering curbside pickup.

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

