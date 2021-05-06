Dumont JETS Acquires Gulfstream V for Charter Operations

NEW CASTLE, Del., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is proud to announce that Dumont JETS has acquired a Gulfstream V for its charter operations. The new addition will join Dumont JETS's fleet after a complete interior refurbishment and installation of a Collins Venue Cabin Management System at Dumont's MRO facility in Bloomington, Illinois.

The introduction of the Gulfstream V to Dumont JETS's fleet gives its charter clients greater options for their long-range flight needs. "It truly is a game-changer, both for our charter clients, many of whom travel internationally on a regular basis, and our JETS business, as our clients return to European and other overseas travel," said Darrin Price, Chief Operating Officer at Dumont Aviation Group. "We take pride in delivering a full range of flight options and the highest level of service and equipment, and the Gulfstream V supports that mission perfectly," added Price.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, and parts from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; and Bloomington, IL, and from our offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami; and from the Santa Ana, California office of our west coast affiliate Dumont JETS West. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country and internationally. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, delivers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our three bases of operation. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offers a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

