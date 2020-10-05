Dumont JETS Expands With Pacific Operations Approval

NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dumont Aviation Group, Inc. is proud to announce that its charter company Dumont JETS has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for Pacific charter operations.

On Sept. 25, 2020, the FAA formally approved and signed Dumont JETS's Operation Specifications authorizing Pacific flights. "With the addition of the Pacific region, our fleet can now serve Hawaii and the Pacific Nations, including Japan, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Guam, Tahiti, and others," says John Woodall, Dumont JETS's Director of Operations. "These destinations are in addition to the international destinations we already serve, including all countries in the EU, Moscow, Paris, Dubai, Madrid, and the Maldives – we are truly able to fly our clients almost anywhere on the globe," added Woodall.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, and parts from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; and Bloomington, IL, and from our offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami; and from the Santa Ana, California office of our west coast franchise Dumont JETS West. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country and internationally. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, delivers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our three bases of operation. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offer a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

