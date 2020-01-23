Dumont JETS is Now an ARGUS Gold-Rated Charter Operator

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is proud to announce that Dumont JETS is now recognized as an ARGUS Gold-rated charter operator.

The ARGUS Rating is well-known worldwide as a standard of excellence and safety, serving as the third-party due diligence system for charter operators and charter passengers throughout the world. As ARGUS points out, its Rated Operators are continually monitored for safety and training to ensure they are the best in the aviation industry.

"We are proud to join the select group of charter operators who meet the rigorous safety standards of ARGUS Rated Operators," says Joe Martin, Dumont's Chief Business Officer. "This not only validates our great team of professionals who make flying with Dumont an experience like no other, but it demonstrates our commitment to safety – when you fly with Dumont you are flying one of the safest fleets in the world," Martin added.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, paint, interior and parts sales from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; Bloomington, IL; and Fort Worth, TX, and from our sales offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, offers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our four bases of operations. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offer a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

