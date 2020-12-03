Dumont JETS is Recognized as ARGUS Platinum Operator

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is proud to announce that Dumont JETS is now recognized as an ARGUS Platinum Operator.

The ARGUS Platinum rating is well known in the aviation industry as a standard of safety excellence. As ARGUS points out, "ARGUS Rated Operators are continually monitored for safety and training to ensure our operators are known as the best in the aviation industry."

"Achieving the status of ARGUS Platinum reflects our ongoing commitment to safety at Dumont. This certification examined not just the safety policies we've implemented, but validated our methods of implementation and their effectiveness," says Ed Zimmerman, Dumont's Director of Safety. "We're proud to be recognized as one of the safest charter operators in the industry," added Zimmerman.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, and parts from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; and Bloomington, IL, and from our offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami; and from the Santa Ana, California office of our west coast franchise Dumont JETS West. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country and internationally. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, delivers high quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our three bases of operation. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offer a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

Contact Information:

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC.

Joseph Martin, Chief Business Operator

[email protected]

Related Files

Dumont JETS is recognized as ARGUS Platinum Operator Press Release.pdf

SOURCE Dumont Aviation Group, Inc.