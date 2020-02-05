Duncan Firm Lawyers Announce Move to Newly Renovated Little Rock, Arkansas Office Building

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Firm, P.A., a family-owned and operated law firm founded by lawyer Phillip Duncan, who has secured over $500 million in judgments and settlements for his clients, announces a move to their newly renovated office building at 809 West Third Street, Little Rock, Arkansas, 72201, effective February 1, 2020. Equipped for the 21st century practice of law, the modern offices are outfitted to prepare cases for trial, situated only blocks from the federal and state courthouses.

Phillip Duncan's Successes Go Back Nearly 50 years

Arkansas native Phillip Duncan began his legal career in 1974 as a public defender, trying over 2,000 cases. Mr. Duncan then transitioned to private practice as a plaintiff's lawyer, fighting for the injured and the wronged. He has earned a reputation as a fierce, zealous and dogged civil justice advocate for his clients, focusing on catastrophic personal injury, big truck accidents, consumer rights, employee rights, and business torts cases.

Phillip Duncan has tried numerous jury trials resulting in many multimillion-dollar trial verdicts, including a $17M verdict on a dump truck/construction case, a $20M verdict on a medical injury case, a $7.152M verdict on a products liability case against Ford Motor Company, an $8M verdict in federal court on a truck accident case against Union Pacific Railroad, a $4M verdict in federal court on a construction accident (Jonesboro), a $2.9M verdict in a helicopter crash case in Northwest, Arkansas, a $1,099,043.77 verdict for an injured employee, and a $20M judgment from a nightclub that served alcohol to minors.

In 2019, after two successful appeals, Duncan Firm helped win a $372M trial court judgment on a Florida business torts case that Phillip Duncan originated in Arkansas and tried in Florida, along with his son-in-law lawyer, James Bartolomei. Duncan Firm co-counseled with lawyers from Andrews Law Group, Boies Schiller, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, and appellate counsel, Kynes, Markman & Felman.

Recently in 2019, Mr. Duncan won an $800,000 jury verdict in Saline County on a big truck case. Additionally, under Phillip Duncan's guidance, the trial team lead by Reid Byrd, Rob Pointer and Richard Quintus won a $460,000 jury verdict on a truck accident case in Pulaski County.

Duncan Firm lawyers Phillip Duncan, James Bartolomei, Richard Quintus, Rob Pointer, Tim Reed, and Reid Byrd prepare cases for trial using a team-based approach, with extensive experience in big truck accidents, catastrophic personal injury, construction accidents, labor and startup business employee and civil rights, copyright infringement, consumer rights and business litigation, with certain lawyers licensed to practice in Arkansas, California, New York, Florida, Connecticut, and DC.

Contact: 233764@email4pr.com, www.DuncanFirm.com or 501-228-7600.

