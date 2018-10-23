Duncan Hines Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti And Classic Yellow Cake Mixes Recalled Due To Potential Presence Of Salmonella

Five occurrences of illnesses due to Salmonella are being researched by CDC and FDA as part of this investigation . Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked. Consumers are reminded not to consume any raw batter. Cake mixes and batter can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour which can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling. Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter products, to follow baking instructions, and to never eat raw batter.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports; the specific product information is listed below. No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by this recall.

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date (located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019 MAR 8 2019 MAR 9 2019 MAR 10 2019 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019 MAR 10 2019 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019 MAR 8 2019 MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019

Consumers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where originally purchased. Conagra Brands is cooperating with the FDA on this recall and is working with customers to ensure the packages are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Kristine Mulford

312-549-5522

kristine.mulford@conagra.com

SOURCE Conagra Brands