DUNCAN TAYLOR SCOTCH WHISKY RELEASE TWO VERY RARE WHISKIES

Both whiskies have notable histories; Kinclaith's transitory existence ended in 1975 and production of Caperdonich from Rothes finished in 2002.

These sought-after whiskies are rarely released and it's the first time that the Aberdeenshire bottler has launched drams dating back over 50 years.

Kinclaith's origins date back as far as 1957. Located on the south side of the river Clyde, this small malt distillery was housed within the massive Strathclyde grain distillery complex. The vital ingredients were all locally procured and the liquid matured in a combination of American and European oak casks, producing some of the finest malt whisky over an 18-year period. Unfortunately, it was closed in 1975 and demolished to make way for an extension being built at Strathclyde.

Caperdonich's conception dates back much further to 1898. Mothballed for approximately six decades Caperdonich's production was reinstated in 1965 to fulfil demand for Glen Grant, culminating in the expansion of the Caperdonich distillery site in 1967. The new pot stills were steam heated which was a very modern technology at the time and the whisky was given a new appellation in 1966, Caperdonich. The name was chosen after its water source.

A limited release of less than 100 handcrafted glass decanters is available of each whisky worldwide. The bottles will be individually numbered and engraved as well as housed in a beautiful lockable framed box, inside a brushed stainless steel carry case.

The 50-year-old Caperdonich delivers tasting notes that are beautifully malty and sweet. On the palate you'll find a frothy caramel latte topped with cinnamon. A long-lasting finish of soft gentle warm spices and sweet toasted oak notes round it off.

The 51-year-old Kinclaith is full gold in colour and on the nose has fragrant sweet oak notes. Even after 50 years the cask remains active offering seasonal spices of clove and cinnamon with remarkable freshness. It's a beautifully structured whisky, with the cask and distillate in perfect harmony.

Commenting on the launch, Chairman Euan Shand, said; "I feel it is a privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare casks. Originally filled back in 1969 it's the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release a selection of rare malts from our portfolio over time."

Both whiskies are currently available by ballot only from https://therarest.duncantaylor.com with a UK RRP for Kinclaith of £12,300 and Caperdonich of £10,750.

For further information or images, contact Susan Blair at 24 Keys on [email protected] or call (UK mobile) UK 077 6868 7224

SOURCE Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky