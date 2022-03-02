Dune Jewelry & Co. Launches a Month of Charity Giving Initiatives

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Dune Jewelry & Co. will dedicate the entire month of March to their giving initiatives, set to benefit hand-picked organizations. Kicking off March 1st, Dune Jewelry, the one and only Experiential Jewelry company famous for using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world, will donate 15% of net proceeds to support the selected charities, plus they will feature a Gift with online purchase.

The Dune Jewelry Cresting Wave Necklace, handmade with Turquoise and White Beach sand, is the Giving Week Free Gift with Purchase of $125+.

"We've had such great success with our Giving Week events and are continuing them with wonderfully deserving organizations during the entire month of March this year," says Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder and CEO. "Our world is very much in need of positivity, so not only will we be donating 15% of net proceeds, we will also be highlighting each charity to bring awareness to their mission."

Dune's social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter will announce updates throughout the month.

March 1st through March 7th, Giving Week will feature a Gift with $125 Purchase, the beautiful Cresting Wave Necklace with Turquoise and White Beach Sand. Dune will donate to the following organizations:

SMILE Mass, an organization that aids children and adults with disabilities.

PAWS Project, who rescues and places homeless dogs with caring families.

Marine Mammal Care Center, which advances ocean conservation through marine animal rehabilitation, education, and research.

Make-A-Wish – CNFL, who grants wishes to critically ill children.

Dignity Matters, who provides disadvantaged women and girls with menstrual and feminine products.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation, which focuses on protecting whale and dolphin life to sustain the ecological health of our oceans.

March 9th and March 10th, 15% of net proceeds to be donated to Save The Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Gift with Purchase of $75 is the Rose Quartz Heart Beaded Bracelet with Mother of Pearl.

March 14th through March 20th will launch Camille Kostek's new Blue Ice Necklace with 15% of net proceeds donated to Mission Blue, Sylvia Earle's organization that works tirelessly to protect our oceans.

March 21st through March 27th will feature a beach clean-up at Plymouth Long Beach in Massachusetts, with the Boys and Girls Club of Plymouth, along with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Whale and Dolphin Conservation will present an educational seminar before the clean-up.

March 28th through March 31st, the month will wrap up with a surprise finale announced via social media.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover, Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank , which holds over 5,000 locales, or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in their Boston studio, using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course, or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail. Dune's travel-inspired, unique, custom, and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold onto moments forever, allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design. A portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry & Co. visit: www.dunejewelry.com

Follow Dune Jewelry on Instagram: dunejewelry

Like Dune Jewelry on Facebook: www.facebook.com/dunejewelry

Follow Dune Jewelry on Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/dunejewelry

Follow Dune Jewelry on Twitter: @dunejewelry

Media Contact:

Carole Imperiale

Dune Jewelry Publicist

908-380-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Dune Jewelry