Dune Jewelry & Co. Launches New Collaboration With Noted Fashion Stylist

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry & Co. ( www.dunejewelry.com ), the one and only Experiential Jewelry company famous for incorporating sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world, will launch two new collections on September 19th. The company specializes in creating tangible and eternal reminders of life's most precious moments.

​L to R: New York fashion stylist and image creator, Dy'amond Breedlove and Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder & CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co. on location in New York City for the Dune Jewelry LOVE22 and BREEDLOVE collections. Photo credit: Samantha Robshaw Photography​. Model Sosheba in the BREEDLOVE Brooch and the LOVE22 Earrings in Sterling Silver from the Dune Jewelry x Dy'amond Breedlove Collaboration. Photo credit: Samantha Robshaw Photography.

Working with well-known New York fashion stylist and image creator, Dy'amond Breedlove, Dune will launch the LOVE22 and BREEDLOVE collections. This bold departure from their quintessential beachy aesthetic is a "concrete direction" for the brand, says Founder & CEO of Dune, Holly Daniels Christensen. "Dy'amond has worked with fashion brands Salvadore Ferragamo and Akris as well as luxury retailer Moda Operandi, and celebrity costume designer Shiona Turini. This is the fresh vibe I've been looking for." Not only is Christensen excited to work with Dy'amond who she considers a friend, but she's also proud to showcase the simple power of women working together. "Diversity and a unique understanding of fashion and sentiment is key for Dune Jewelry," says Christensen.

Both LOVE22 and the BREEDLOVE collection include rings, earrings, necklaces and most importantly they have added a piece that functions two ways – the BREEDLOVE Brooch is perfection when worn on a blazer, hat or the back pocket of a favorite pair of jeans, then it also doubles as a statement-making necklace filled with memories from any of life's adventures. Pieces are fashioned in 14K gold vermeil and sterling silver.

Influences for LOVE 22:

"This collection reflects who I am and what inspires me the most. It is influenced by music and fashion but was thoughtfully created to reflect the classic stylings of Paris, France, all of which have a piece of my heart," says Breedlove. Customers can make LOVE22 their own by personalizing it with sand or an earth element that inspires their creative spirit.

Influences for BREEDLOVE:

"Both name and designs are uniquely crafted which is an accurate depiction of my lifestyle and business. I allow myself to be creative and free, which helps me in numerous ways and provides an outlet for serenity and divine happiness," says Breedlove. Customers can make BREEDLOVE their own by personalizing it with sand or an earth element that inspires serenity and happiness.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 locales or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in Dune's Boston studio using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail, the possibilities are endless! Dune's ocean inspired, unique custom and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you. Their bespoke jewelry and gifts are the perfect time capsule for all of life's greatest moments. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry & Co. visit: www.dunejewelry.com

