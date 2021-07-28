Dune Jewelry & Co. Opens First Branded Retail Boutique

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry & Co. (www.dunejewelry.com) the Experiential Jewelry company famous for using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world, has opened their first-ever branded brick and mortar. Located at 566 Route 28 in Harwich Port, Massachusetts, the boutique features hundreds of designs from various Dune Jewelry collections, and also includes Dune's men's accessories, home accents and gifts.

Dune Harwich Port Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Founder & CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co., Holly Daniels Christensen and Dune Harwich Port proprietor and Dune co-creator Kellie Quinn with Christensen's daughters Alexa and Lyla; and Cyndi Williams, Executive Director Harwich Port Chamber of Commerce. Dune Jewelry & Co. Founder & CEO, Holly Daniels Christensen & TV host, actress and model, Camille Kostek. Camille was the celebrity guest at the grand opening of Dune's first-ever branded boutique. Fans lined up around the block to meet Camille and view her designs. Over the past 6 years Camille has worked with Holly to bring her jewelry visions to life. Beginning with the Voyager Collection in 2016, there is also the Camille Collection, the Moonstone Collection and the Cosmos Collection.

According to Dune's Founder & CEO Holly Daniels Christensen, "Our flagship store is a beautiful, clean space that is quintessential Cape Cod. Kellie Quinn, my longtime best friend and co-creator has officially re-joined our Dune team, and worked directly with designer Kirsten Meyer of The Grey House to create an amazing beach-inspired experience, which is perfect for our brand. This is truly a dream come true."

"I am so thrilled to have found this fantastic location in Harwich Port for the store. The white-washed interior décor really shows off our fabulous collections. Plus, working alongside Holly, my childhood friend, has proven to be really creative for both of us," stated Quinn.

The store opening on July 1st kicked off with a celebrity guest appearance from TV host, actress and model Camille Kostek, who has collaborated with Dune and Christensen since 2016. Kostek's jewelry designs embody her healthy, jet set lifestyle focused on female empowerment and body inclusivity.

A highlight of the new shop is Dune's famous Sandbank, which contains hundreds of sands and elements from around the world that customers can use to create their personalized designs. Creating custom orders is encouraged if customers don't find exactly what they want on the premises. All jewelry is handmade by Dune in their studio in Massachusetts.

As evidence of Dune's beach-loving atmosphere, Dune's Cape Cod team members double as local lifeguards on the days they're not in-store. Dune also donates a portion of their proceeds to important coastal and global causes.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover, Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 locales or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in Dune's Boston studio using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail, the possibilities are endless! Dune's ocean inspired, unique custom and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you. Their bespoke jewelry and gifts are the perfect time capsule for all of life's greatest moments. In 2018, Dune Jewelry ranked No. 2590 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000 list and Dune was named 2016 Small Business of the Year – Woman Owned, by the Small Business Association. Dune is proud to collaborate with incredible women in the entertainment industry including television host and supermodel, Camille Kostek as well as rising pop star Nicole Michelle, and New York stylist Dy'amond Breedlove. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

