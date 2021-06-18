Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Best in Class Technology Services' Acquisitions of Thayer Corporation and Dyer Service

RYE, N.Y., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best in Class Technology Services ("BCTS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Thayer Corporation and Dyer Service ("Thayer" and "Dyer" respectively). Thayer and Dyer are providers of commercial HVAC aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and project work. Thayer is located in Auburn, ME and Dyer is located in Cincinnati, OH.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About BCTS: Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, BCTS is a provider of commercial HVAC aftermarket services including maintenance, repair and project work. BCTS has 14 locations across seven states and employs over 500 people.

About Thayer: Located in Auburn, ME, Thayer is a provider of commercial HVAC aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and project work.

About Dyer: Located in Cincinnati, OH, Dyer is a provider of commercial HVAC aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and project work.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

Related Links

http://www.dunespointcapital.com

