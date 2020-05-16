Dungeon Forward Presents Couch A Vibe Festival

MIAMI, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the world has changed significantly, music remains an imperative piece to artistic expression and everyday life. The Couch A Vibe Festival has been created to help up-and-coming artists who have seen a decline in sales and shows because of COVID-19. Music lovers can catch amazing vibes from the comfort of their homes and couches, hence the name of the event. The plethora of opportunities to go out and perform or enjoy a fantastic concert are nonexistent right now. However, what is still around are remarkably talented people and massive platforms for exposure and assistance. Participants will share original, prerecorded performances with a potential audience of more than 30,000 viewers.

Couch A Vibe Lineup - Courtesy of Dungeon Forward

Artists also can gain profits from the performances and the event. There will be 10-12 electrifying performers, exclusive giveaways, and one-of-a-kind pop-up deals. Talent for the festival will include J. Howard, CoolPeeple, Supergilles, Kaylan Arnold, Jerome Melo, King Hoodie, ChelseaLuv, Riiah World, Who Camille, Fly Guy, and Tebby Burrows. The Couch A Vibe Festival will take place on Instagram (@DungeonForward), on May 21, 2020, from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Dungeon Forward and The System Life are the proud producers of the event. "COVID-19 has not stopped the world from spinning, and as long as that is the case, we need the records to keep doing the same. Couch A Vibe will provide just that – GOOD VIBES," states David Castro, Dungeon Forward CEO and festival organizer.

About Dungeon Forward:

Couch A Vibe's creators are continuously developing ways to connect the culture and help artists strengthen their creative voice and reach. Dungeon Forward was founded in 2008 to evoke and represent true artistry. It was curated to develop pieces directly inspired by and for the creative community. The stories they tell come from a rich foundation, just like with music. Through headwear, they intend to call attention to stories of triumph and to infuse poetic inspiration into their crowns. It is also their most specific focus to change the perspective on what a crown should look and feel like.

For more information, please visit: www.dungeonforward.com or email [email protected]

Related Files

PromoCouchAVibeTvs.mp4

Couch A Vibe Flyer.mp4

Related Images

couch-a-vibe-official-flyer.jpg

Couch A Vibe - Official Flyer

Couch A Vibe Lineup - Courtesy of Dungeon Forward

Related Links

DungeonForward

DungeonForward Social

SOURCE Dungeon Forward

Related Links

http://www.dungeonforward.com

