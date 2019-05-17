Dungeons & Dragons Gets Down with D&D Live 2019: The Descent

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting TODAY at 2pm PDT, the many eyes of the Dungeons & Dragons community will be focused on D&D Live 2019: The Descent as they get their first glimpse of the 2019 storyline. D&D Live 2019 is an immersive experience even more ambitious than 2018's award-winning Stream of Many Eyes portraying iconic characters from one of the most popular locations in all of gaming. D&D Live 2019: The Descent brings fans more than 50 hours of must-see entertainment and introduces an unforgettable storyline.

D&D Live 2019: The Descent

D&D Live 2019: The Descent features game designers, performers, Dungeon Masters and rock musicians. Fans can watch Relics & Rarities, led by DM and storyteller Deborah Ann Woll and featuring Matthew Lillard and Janina Gavankar. D&D designers Chris Perkins, Jeremy Crawford and Kate Welch will lead a 4-part live D&D story played by performers such as Joe Manganiello, Taran Killam, Mica Burton, Jerry Holkins, Travis & Clint McElroy, Matthew Mercer, Anna Prosser, Jim Zub and Patrick Rothfuss.

Amazing D&D creators such as HighRollers, Rivals of Waterdeep, Girls Guts Glory, MonarchsFactory, Nerd Poker, The Sirens, Drunks & Dragons, WebDM, D&D Beyond, and more will be broadcasting via Facebook Live, Mixer, Steam, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.tv/DND all weekend long. Watch music performed live by Chris Funk from the Decemberists and featuring performances by Cardioid, Library Bards, Jason Charles Miller, the Mountain Goats, and the Magic Sword on Sunday night.

Watch everything through an embedded video dashboard, learn about the creators, and check out the full schedule for D&D Live 2019: The Descent at dnd.wizards.com/dndlive.

"I can't wait to share what D&D has been cooking up for D&D Live 2019: The Descent," said Nathan Stewart, Senior Director of Dungeons & Dragons. "I've been trying to spoil it for weeks but Greg Tito keeps shutting that down. All I will say now is that it's going to be hotter than Nine Hells. You really need to tune in to find out why!"

To find out more information on Dungeons & Dragons, D&D Live 2019: The Descent, the adventure and more, head to https://www.dungeonsanddragons.com/ and explore!

Follow the hashtag #DnDLIVE2019 on social media for pics and updates!

Assets for this weekend's events can be found here: https://dnd.wizards.com/pressassets.

