Dunkin ® and Special Olympics Georgia Team Up to Support Special Olympics Georgia Athletes

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Participating Dunkin'® stores have partnered with Special Olympics Georgia to raise money and awareness for 26,620 Special Olympics Georgia athletes. On National Coffee Day, Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., members of the Special Olympics Georgia team and volunteers will be stationed at more than 85 Georgia Dunkin'® locations to serve every customer information about Special Olympics Georgia and a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase to celebrate National Coffee Day.

This annual event has a goal of raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Georgia athletes. Special Olympics Georgia invites you to head out to your local Dunkin'® on September 29th to support Special Olympics Georgia Athletes and get a free coffee while doing so. The following Dunkin'® shops will be participating the event: http://www.specialolympicsga.org/events/.

About the Torch Run

Each year, officers from around the state raise money for Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) by conducting a Torch Run. Since 1987, when the Georgia Torch Run began, it has grown consistently every year.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

