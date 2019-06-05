Dunkin'® and the Law Enforcement Torch Run® Team Up To Support Special Olympics Georgia Athletes

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 4th annual Cops on Donut Shops event, participating Dunkin'® stores have partnered with the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) to raise money and awareness for 26,841 Special Olympics Georgia athletes. On National Donut Day, June 7, 2019, from 5:00am to 11:00am, members of the LETR will be stationed at 101 Georgia locations to serve every customer information about Special Olympics Georgia and a free classic donut with the purchase of a beverage.

The following Dunkin'® shops will be participating the event:

Albany: All locations

Alpharetta: All locations

Athens: 771 Prince Ave

Atlanta: 1766 Howell Mill Rd. NW; 1841 Piedmont Ave. NE; 675 W Peachtree St. NW; 4040 Peachtree Rd. NE; 2827 N Druid Hills Rd. NE; 8290 Roswell Rd.; 2651 Cobb Pkwy NW; 5626 Fulton Industrial Blvd; 2022 Powers Ferry Rd; 2444 Piedmont Rd; 3530 Chamblee Tucker Rd.; 682 Boulevard NE; 98 Forsyth St NW #100

Blairsville: 16 Bracketts Way

Buford: 2710 Hamilton Mill Rd

Canton: 2249 Cumming Highway

Chamblee: 5558 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Cleveland: 212 S Main St

Columbus: 1523 Veterans Pkwy.

Conyers: 1890 Hwy. 20 SE

Cumming: All locations

Dacula: 557 Dacula Rd.

Decatur: 4760 Memorial Dr; 2555 Wesley Chapel Rd.; 6092 Covington Hwy

Doraville: 5872 Buford Highway NE

Duluth: All locations

Dunwoody: All locations

Fayetteville: 129 N. Glynn St.

Gainesville: All locations

Grayson: 15 Grayson New Hope Rd

Hampton: 11286 Tara Blvd

Johns Creek: All locations

Jonesboro: 6622 Tara Blvd.

Kennesaw: All Locations

Lake City: 5663 Jonesboro Rd.

Lawrenceville: All locations

Lilburn: 3935 Lawrenceville Hwy.

Loganville: 4152 Atlanta Hwy

Mableton: 836 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE

Macon: 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd

Marietta: 670 S Marietta Pkwy; 2475 Dallas Hwy SW; 980 E Piedmont Rd; 2340 Windy Hill Rd SE; 2885 Canton Hwy; 751 Whitlock Ave

Milledgeville: 1966 N Columbia St.

Newnan: 1010 Hwy. 34 E

Norcross: 5075 Peachtree Pkwy

Oakwood: 3629 Mundy Mill Rd.

Peachtree City: 228 Peachtree E Shopping Ctr

Peachtree Corners: 4941 S Old Peachtree Rd

Powder Springs: 4100 Macland Rd

Riverdale: 7087 Hwy. 85

Roswell: 775 Holcomb Bridge Rd.; 11706 Alpharetta Hwy.; 1590 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Sandy Springs: 6060 Roswell Rd. NE

Sharpsburg: 12 Bailey Station Dr

Smyrna: 3300 S Cobb Dr.

Stone Mountain: 5161 Highway 78

Sugar Hill: 4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd; 5870 Cumming Hwy

Suwanee: 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd.; 7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd.

Tucker: All locations

Warner Robins: All locations

Woodstock: All locations

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,841 individuals with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

