Dunkin' Asks Fans to "Raise a Cup if the Patriots Win" Coffee Offer for DD Perks® Members if Pats Claim Victory On Sunday

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin', the official coffee and breakfast sandwich of the New England Patriots, is excited to announce its "Raise a Cup if the Patriots Win" promotion to help keep DD Perks® members and New England Patriots fans running the day after the Big Game.

Following a Patriots victory, DD Perks® members will receive a One Dollar Medium Hot or Iced coffee when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card.* The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), Vermont, New Hampshire, (excluding Coos and Carroll counties) Rhode Island and Essex and Clinton counties in New York.

"New England fans run on Dunkin' and we're happy to get them going the morning that they need it the most," said Dana Reid, Integrated Marketing Director- Northeast at Dunkin'. "As the Patriots "Drive for Six", we are rooting for a victory and will be letting all fans celebrate with a $1 Medium Hot or Iced coffee."

The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' beverages for every visit they make at participating Dunkin' locations. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' when they pay using an enrolled DD Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin' Mobile App. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com.

Dunkin' gives DD Perks members the exclusive opportunity to order ahead and skip the wait in store through On-the-Go Mobile Ordering. DD Perks members can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, select their desired location, and then simply confirm via the Dunkin' Mobile® App when they are ready to pick up their order inside the restaurant, or at the drive-thru. The order is automatically paid for using their Dunkin' Card within the App. In the restaurant, DD Perks members can skip the wait in store and go straight to pick up their items at a designated area. They also have the ability to save their recent orders as a favorite to speed up their next Dunkin' run.

To learn more about the Raise a Cup If the Patriots Win offer follow Dunkin' locally on Twitter @DunkinBoston.

*Offer valid for DD Perks members if the Patriots win on February 4, 2019. Cannot be combined with other offers. Plus applicable tax. Excludes Cold Brew and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

