Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

CANTON, Mass., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of two of the world's most recognized brands, Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, plans to release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with a conference call to follow at 7:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number is (866) 393-1607 or (914) 495-8556, conference number 1472558. Dunkin' Brands will also simultaneously broadcast the conference call live over the Internet at https://investor.dunkinbrands.com. A replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at https://investor.dunkinbrands.com.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

