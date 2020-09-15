Dunkin' is Serving Up a Sweet Deal to NY Tri-State Area Guests: a $1 Medium Hot Coffee with Any Sandwich for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things pair better than a Dunkin' Hot coffee and sandwich. That's why participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout the New York Tri-State area* are serving up the perfect deal that's sure to get you running this fall: a $1 Medium Hot Coffee with any sandwich purchase, for a limited time.

The Dunkin' Medium Hot Coffee and sandwich offer is a great deal for all fall routines. Whether you are preparing for a day of virtual classes or heading out to seasonal happenings like apple and pumpkin picking, take a Dunkin' Medium Hot Coffee and sandwich with you as the perfect accessory for any activity. Guests can indulge in the comfort and coziness of fall by adding seasonal favorites like Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich to their order.

"For many of us, fall is a time for both new beginnings and well-established traditions that make this time of year so special," said Marissa Miglietta, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager for the New York Region. "There is nothing quite like our freshly ground, freshly brewed Dunkin' Hot Coffee and this offer allows our guests to pair it with one of our craveable sandwiches like a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich® or the Veggie Egg White Omelet on a croissant, perfect for wherever you are headed around the Tri-State area this fall."

The $1 Medium Hot Coffee and sandwich offer is available at all participating NY Tri-State area locations and guests can also order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience. Offer excludes Wake-Up Wrap® sandwiches and cannot be combined with any other offer. Dairy Alternatives, flavors, and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants in the NY Tri-State area remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*The NY Tri-State area include stores in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Furrer, RF|Binder (on behalf of Dunkin')

[email protected]

212-994-7549

SOURCE Dunkin'

Related Links

http://www.DunkinDonuts.com

