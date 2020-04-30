Dunlop Protective Footwear Partners with LineDrive to Reinvent Its Way to Market in Industrial Sector

"As Dunlop Protective Footwear accelerates their business plans in the USA and enhances the product and service offerings for the industrial, food processing, oil, gas, & mining market segments we are pleased to join forces with LineDrive", said Mary Steinebrunner, Dunlop General Manager. "Our partnership with the LineDrive organization extends our reach and resources in the channel in a very structured way that will allow us to grow together in a sustainable way for the future".

"Adding a brand like Dunlop to our solutions offering to improve workers safety is a huge win for LineDrive, Dunlop and ultimately the end customer base. The quality and innovation they provide allow our team to make a real difference in those critical market verticals they specialize in," commented LineDrive Sales EVP Carlo Emanuele.

LineDrive will be a key growth engine for the launch of Dunlop's latest innovation: the Dunlop Snugboot. The new Snugboot collection reinvents how a boot should fit for all day comfort and protection. LineDrive will also represent Dunlop's industrial protective footwear range featuring the iconic Purofort assortment, and the best in class Made in the USA PVC line for the OGM, construction, and other industrial sectors.

We are Dunlop® Protective Footwear, the leading global manufacturer of professional and leisure waterproof boots. In more than 50 countries worldwide, we provide comfortable and protective footwear for you, the workers in agriculture & fishery, food processing, Industry and the Oil, Gas & Mining industry. Our continuous innovation combined with a solid dose of craftsmanship, makes the best working boot in the world, to give you the protection and comfort you deserve.

LineDrive is a privately owned, nationwide consulting and sales agency focused on increasing worker safety and facility productivity. Our business model is defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth over the past 20 years. LineDrive is trusted industry and nationwide for Making Powerful Connections™!

