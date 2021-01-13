Dunn-Edwards Names "Wild Blue Yonder" Color of the Year for 2021

McLean selected Wild Blue Yonder after extensive research on color and trends within global events, fashion, technology and history. Blues are timeless and elegant. Acting as a neutral, Wild Blue Yonder offers a great range of diversity, and has universal appeal across multiple design styles. The calming color plays well with other mood-boosting hues like coral and chartreuse.

With mobility and freedom in mind, the focus turns to what is essential and meaningful in life. Anything more will weigh us down physically, mentally and emotionally — and Wild Blue Yonder affirms the message of strength, vitality and versatility. We want to travel light, be positive and embrace every experience. Scenes of windswept beaches and seascapes represent wanderlust and the need to escape from digital fatigue. "This color embodies tranquility and health, and supports a return to simplicity." said McLean.

Dunn-Edwards recently released 2021 Color + Design Report, titled "An Exhibition of Color," speaks to our need for authenticity, balance, clarity, connection, mystery, creativity, joy and gratitude. It reflects the emotions we've experienced the past year, as well as our collective hope for the future.

The "Moonwake" trend story and video, in which Wild Blue Yonder is featured, shows the full moon as a symbol of love and connection. In the race to connect, we escape the superficial and embrace the Wild Blue Yonder that lies within.

To keep a classic palette in your home, McLean recommends using Wild Blue Yonder with Swiss Coffee DEW341 as the trim color and Natural Tan DE5212 as the accent color. For a monochromatic, cool and crisp scheme, include DE5853 Blue Earth and DEHW04 Swiss Meringue from the "Moonwake" trend story.

For more color palette ideas and inspiration, visit our design blog and see the video.

