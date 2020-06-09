Dunn-Edwards® Unveils Exquisite™ Matte

EXQUISITE is an ultra-low-VOC, 100%-acrylic, interior matte that incorporates the company's proprietary ChromaStay™ Technology, making it durable and long lasting. It is ideal for use on high-end, custom residential and upscale commercial projects — as well as homes, schools, hospitals, commercial spaces and other high-use areas where ultra-low-VOC products are desired.

"When life happens, this deluxe paint can withstand the inevitable scrubbing, leaving your walls looking as good as new. EXQUISITE is formulated for longevity and enduring elegance, so your space stays as beautiful as you envisioned it," said Dunn-Edwards Product Manager Shanti Tenneti.

Dunn-Edwards exclusive ChromaStay Technology combines cutting-edge chemical formulation and processing, including Ceramic Technology. This not only means that EXQUISITE is exceptionally washable and durable but that it delivers superior protection against stains, scuffs, burnish and color rub-off.

In addition, Dunn-Edwards announces its new DELUXE portfolio — taking "high-end" and "luxury" paint to an entirely new next level for those who value fine craftsmanship and superb performance. With EXQUISITE as the first paint in the collection, future DELUXE products will be launched in coming years.

For more information, please visit https://www.dunnedwards.com/EXQUISITECUSTOMERS .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates 147 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and 90+ authorized dealers throughout the West. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment , and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 94-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

