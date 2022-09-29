Dunwoody College of Technology Earns ABET Accreditation for Mechanical Engineering Degree

Industrial Engineering Technology degree program receives renewed accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology, a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces that the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET has accredited the College's Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

"ABET accreditation is the gold standard for college and university engineering programs," said Dunwoody President Rich Wagner, Ph.D. "We are extremely proud to join the elite list of schools that have earned this designation."

In addition to the initial accreditation of the Mechanical Engineering program, the College was notified that it received renewed ABET accreditation for its Industrial Engineering Technology degree program.

ABET Accreditation Adds Value

Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are of the utmost importance. Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn.

ABET accreditation reviews focus on program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the program discipline. ABET Accreditation also makes it easier for graduates to earn Professional Engineering Licensure.

Engineering Graduates at Dunwoody Sought After by Industry

Dunwoody's Mechanical Engineering degree is a four-year, professional undergraduate degree, which prepares graduates for careers in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and quality control/testing. The program provides project-based learning that is focused on hands-on creation and problem solving.

Dunwoody's Industrial Engineering Technology degree is a Bachelor of Science completion degree, which prepares graduates to work as manufacturing engineers, industrial engineers, and quality engineers. Coursework is project-integrated and focuses on the processes and systems that lead to more efficient, higher-quality manufacturing.

For students, earning a degree from an accredited engineering program means that the educational experience meets global standards for technical education in their profession. It can also enhance employment opportunities, as many multinational corporations require graduation from an ABET accredited program.

"Receiving ABET accreditation is proof of the high-quality and rigorous engineering program we provide here at Dunwoody," said School of Engineering Dean William Hudson, Ph.D. "With strong placements for our engineering graduates, and requests from employers for more, we already know that employers see the value of a Dunwoody degree. The addition of ABET accreditation is another reason why students can feel confident in choosing Dunwoody."

Hudson added that Dunwoody's student-centered approach is a good fit for students who learn best in a small-campus environment.

More information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at abet.org. For questions about the School of Engineering, email [email protected].

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 46 majors - including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields - Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined. More information on Dunwoody can be found at www.dunwoody.edu or by following Dunwoody on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

