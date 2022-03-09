DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES POWER & CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM

Innovative pilot programs like this one help transform our learners into leaders and students into collaborators - Polly Tweet this

"At Dunwoody, we work closely alongside partners to understand the skills and training needed to fulfill the hiring pipeline ensuring that our students are the strongest candidates for the job," said Polly Friendshuh, Dean of Construction Sciences & Building Technology. "Through extensive industry research, we identified a need for electrical and solar system engineers and are proud to offer the Power & Construction Engineering Technology program to current and future students. Innovative pilot programs like this one help transform our learners into leaders and students into collaborators and creative problem solvers."

Dunwoody's new program focuses on the design of power and advanced control systems, advanced design, building and energy codes and advanced training for project managers. Students in the Power & Construction Engineering Technology B.S. degree program will learn and practice their skills in industry-standard software, including AutoCAD, Revit, Microstation, Accubid, and Navisworks. Other topics covered in the program include construction law, construction accounting, integrative field technologies, renewable energy design, and IoTs (Internet of Things). Enrolled students receive a Dunwoody-issued laptop with all of the necessary software to complete the program.

The program also incorporates a senior capstone project in its final semester that gives students the chance to demonstrate industry-relevant experience with an emphasis on either commercial building or utilities or both.

