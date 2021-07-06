Dunwoody College of Technology Launches School of Design

Dunwoody's design education focuses on strong technical skills with an understanding of industry best practices in order to maximize each student's creativity. Coursework is project-based, with a focus on the entire creative process, from research and ideation through final production. Students learn how to work with clients in order to achieve the best innovative solution within a given budget and goals for each project. The faculty has decades of experience as working professionals, giving students the opportunity to learn sought-after skills from people who know first-hand what it's like in the industry.

"Our students are creators, makers, designers, and doers, and Dunwoody has a long history of excelling in design-forward programs," said Rich Wagner, President of Dunwoody College of Technology. "As we looked to the future, we knew the time was right to embrace that legacy and bring together our key design programs to create the new School of Design. Combined, these programs will produce collaborators and problem solvers; graduates who are prepared to make a lasting contribution in the design fields and our built environment."

To lead the new school, Trevor Bullen , AIA, is stepping into the role of academic dean for the School of Design, effective immediately. Bullen brings more than 25 years of professional experience, having worked on a wide range of architecture including landscape architecture and international planning projects in Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. Most recently, Bullen was a senior associate and director of operations at Snow Kreilich Architects, which received the 2018 AIA Architecture Firm Award. From 2000 to 2016, Bullen led an award-winning architecture and planning studio on the island of Grenada, completing more than 30 built projects. Bullen has remained active in academia during his time in the industry, teaching architectural design at the Boston Architectural College, the City College of New York, and the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities – as well as being a frequent guest critic at schools of architecture nationwide.

The college's new Director of Architecture, Maura Rogers , AIA, NCARB, LEED GA will also take an integral role in advancing Dunwoody's programs. Most recently, Rogers has been working in public services and alternative delivery method design-builds. She brings a wealth of experience to the new role – including an expansive career in the architecture field that has encompassed residential design, technical drafting, urban planning, project management, and public sector projects. At Dunwoody, Rogers will oversee both the two-year Architectural Drafting & Design program, as well as the +3 Bachelor of Architecture degree program.

Korrin Howard will also join the School of Design as the Director of both the Interior Design and Graphic Design programs. For the past 16 years, Howard has applied her experience as a designer and public artist to inspire students in the classroom. In her new role, she will be leading the graphic and interior design programs to help students design spaces that immerse visitors in a sensory experience.

For more information about Dunwoody's School of Design and how to apply, visit dunwoody.edu/design . Degrees will be offered in architecture, architectural drafting, graphic design and interior design, with exact degree length determined by the needs of each field and professional certification requirements.

