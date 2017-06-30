Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2018

WUHAN, China, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a leading licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2018. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and stated in Renminbi ("RMB") unless otherwise indicated.

The unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2017 reflect the results of the True Silver Limited ("True Silver") and its variable interest entity structure to operate and consolidate 80% of the financial results of Hubei Chutian Microfinance Co., Ltd prior to the acquisition of True Silver by the Company on December 28, 2017.

First Six Months 2018 Highlights

Total outstanding principal balance of loans reached RMB814.9 million ( US$123.2 million ) as of June 30, 2018 , representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB744.6 million as of June 30, 2017 .

( ) as of , representing an increase of 9.4% from as of . Total interest and fee income reached RMB50.6 million ( US$7.6 million ) in the first six months of 2018, representing an increase of 92.4% from RMB26.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

( ) in the first six months of 2018, representing an increase of 92.4% from in the same period of the prior year. Net interest and fee income reached RMB36.8 million ( US$5.6 million ) in the first six months of 2018, representing an increase of 222.8% from RMB11.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

( ) in the first six months of 2018, representing an increase of 222.8% from in the same period of the prior year. Net income was RMB13.5 million ( US$2.0 million ) in the first six months of 2018, representing an increase of 487.0% from RMB2.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

( ) in the first six months of 2018, representing an increase of 487.0% from in the same period of the prior year. Earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was US$0.10 in the first six month of 2018, compared to US$0.07 in prior year period[1].

Mr. Qizhi "Ricky" Wei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dunxin commented, "Since we became a publicly traded Company on NYSE American late last year, we have greatly tightened our internal control procedures, streamlined our financial reporting process, and intensified our operational discipline. As a result, our loan quality and customer stability have both improved substantially. Our monthly cash inflow from interest and fees is not only increasing but also more evenly distributed throughout the first half of this year. Going into the second half of 2018, we have expanded our service offerings to include consumer loans. With an expanded scope of service and a larger customer base, we are confident that we will exhibit continued improvement in our financial results in the second half of the year."

[1] Prior to December 17, 2014, each ADS represented four ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"). From December 18, 2014 to December 27, 2017, each ADS represented 16 Shares. From December 28, 2017 onward, each ADS represents 48 Shares. Earnings per ADS for the first half of 2017 was retrospectively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split on December 28, 2017.

First Six Months 2018 Financial Results

Total Interest and Fee Income

The Company is a microfinance lender which allows it to provide flexible payment terms based on the borrower's cash flow as compared to monthly payment terms of a traditional bank loans. As such interest and fee income may vary from period to period based on the Company's lending policies, terms, and collection cycles of the Company from its borrowers.

Total interest and fee income for the first six months of 2018 increased by 92.4% to RMB50.6 million (US$7.6 million) from RMB26.3 million in the same period of the prior year, driven by the Company's increased loan balances and better loan collections.

Firstly, average loans outstanding increased to RMB803.1 million (US$121.4 million) in the first six months of 2018 from RMB710.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Secondly, in 2018, the Company has made its loan extension criteria more stringent than before and shifted its customer base to businesses that have better and more stable cash generation capabilities. In addition, the Company has intensified its loan collection efforts and made its interest and fee income less back-end intensive than the prior year period.

In 2017, total interest and fee income for the first six months of 2017 accounted for only 22.0% of the full year amount. In contrast, monthly interest and fee income in 2018 has far less variability and more predictability than that in 2017. Consequently, the Company expects its revenue in 2018 to be more evenly distributed throughout the year than in 2017.

Interest expense

Interest expenses on loans decreased to RMB13.6 million (US$2.1 million) for the first six months of 2018from RMB14.8 million in the same period of the prior year. The reduction was mainly due to the decreases in the effective cost of borrowings from 14.9% in the first six months of 2018 to 11.3% in the first six months of 2018, which resulted in a RMB4.0 million decrease in the Company's interest expenses on loans. This was partially offset by an increase in average borrowings from RMB198.1 million in the first six months of 2017 to RMB240.2 million (US$36.3 million) in the first six months of 2018, which resulted in a RMB2.8 million increase in the Company's interest expenses on loans.

Net interest income

Net interest and fee income for the first six months of 2018 was RMB36.8 million (US$5.6 million), representing a 222.8% increase from RMB11.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Allowance for loan losses

Allowance for loan losses for the first six months of 2018 increased by RMB11.6 million to RMB11.6 million (US$1.8 million). The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the Company's allowance for long outstanding interest and fee receivables.

Operation expenses

Sales and marketing expenses decreased for the first six months of 2018 decreased to RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) from RMB1.3 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the successful implementation of the Company's cost control initiatives.

General and administrative expenses for the first six months of 2018 were RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million), remaining stable compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net Income and Earnings per ADS

Net income was RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million) for the first six months of 2018, as compared to RMB2.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Earnings per ADS for the first six months of 2018 was US$0.10, compared to US$0.07 in the same period of the prior year.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2018, the size of the Company's loan portfolio was RMB814.9 million (US$123.2 million), a representing a year-on-year growth of 3.0% from RMB791.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

Cash Flow

Net cash generated by operating activities for the first six months of 2018 was RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million) compared to RMB32.0 million net cash used in operating activities in the same period of prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) compared to RMB21.7 million as of December 31, 2017.

Loan receivables, net of accumulated allowance of RMB27.1 million (US$4.1 million), was RMB814.9 million (US$123.2 million) as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 3.0% from RMB791.4 million as of December 31, 2017, primarily due to the increase in the Company's total outstanding loans.

Business Outlook

Compared with 2017, the overall operating results in 2018 are expected to be stable and slightly increased, but operating expenses are expected to increase, mainly due to listing expenses and expenditures for research in finance technology. In 2019, the Company will carry out specific business in consumer credit and supply chain credit, and thus both revenue and profit are expected to be increased.

Exchange Rate Information

The United States dollar ($) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the certified exchange rate of $1.00 = RMB6.6171 on June 30, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into $ at that rate on June 30, 2018, or at any other date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("DXF") is one of the leading licensed microfinance lenders in Hubei Province, China. We have been granted a microfinance license by the Financial Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government to provide loans to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises. We were awarded as the Vice President Unit of China Micro-credit Companies Association under the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January 2017 and the President Unit of Hubei Micro-credit Company Association in December 2017. In 2016, we were recognized as a "National Excellent Microfinance Company" by China Micro-credit Companies Association. We have been named one of the "Top 100 Most Competitive Microfinance Companies in China" by China Microfinance Institution Association for four consecutive years since 2013, an "AA- Credit Rating Enterprise" by China Credit Management Co., Ltd in August 2017, and a "Top 10 Private Enterprises in Wuchang District, Wuhan City" by the People's Government of Wuchang District in July 2017. The Group has a strong capital base and professional credit business experience in microfinance industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dunxin.us.

DUNXIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands, except per share and per ADS amounts) For the six months ended June 30 2017 RMB 2018 RMB 2018 USD Interest and fee income: Interest income on loans 25,941 50,491 7,631 Fee income on loans 387 115 17 Total interest and fee income 26,328 50,606 7,648 Interest expense: Interest expenses on loans (14,819) (13,619) (2,058) Business related taxes and surcharges (142) (198) (30) Total interest expense (14,961) (13,817) (2,088) Net interest income 11,367 36,789 5,560 Allowance for loan losses - (11,606) (1,754) Net interest income after allowance for loan losses 11,367 25,183 3,806 Non-interest and other income 306 174 26 Operating costs and expenses Sales and marketing (1,302) (509) (77) General and administrative (6,726) (6,720) (1,015) Total operating costs and expenses (8,028) (7,229) (1,092) Income before taxes 3,645 18,128 2,740 Income tax expense (1,360) (4,580) (692) Net income 2,285 13,548 2,048 Other comprehensive income for the period: Exchange differences on translation of financial



statements of entities outside the mainland of the



People's Republic of China - 29 4 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,285 13,577 2,052 Net income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent entity 1,828 10,838 1,638 Non-controlling interests 457 2,710 410 Net income 2,285 13,548 2,048 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent entity 1,828 10,862 1,642 Non-controlling interests 457 2,715 410 Total comprehensive income 2,285 13,577 2,052 Earnings per share - basic and diluted (in RMB) 0.01 0.01 Earnings per ADS - basic and diluted (in USD) 0.07 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding in the period ('000) 227,717 1,000,000 Weighted average ADS outstanding in the period ('000) 4,744 20,833 One ADS represents 48 ordinary shares.

DUNXIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands) As of December 31, June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 2018 RMB RMB USD Unaudited Unaudited Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,717 575 87 Interest and fee receivables, net of accumulated



allowance 39,628 42,440 6,413 Loan receivables, net of accumulated allowance 791,390 814,890 123,149 Prepaid expenses and others 15,411 27,565 4,166 Total current assets 868,146 885,470 133,815 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 338 154 23 Deferred tax assets 645 645 98 Total non-current assets 983 799 121 Total assets 869,129 886,269 133,936 Liabilities Loan payables 226,370 229,590 34,696 Advance from customers 142 30 5 Salary and benefit payable 3,423 1,045 158 Income taxes payable 14,851 18,921 2,859 Interest payable 4,560 6,010 908 Other payable 15,730 12,803 1,935 Total current liabilities 265,076 268,399 40,561 Shareholders' equity Capital and reserve attributable to equity



holders of the parent entity Share capital 325 325 49 Additional paid-in capital 388,317 388,317 58,684 Statutory reserve 7,751 7,751 1,171 General risk reserve 5,891 5,891 890 Foreign currency translation reserve - (23) (3) Retained earnings 80,958 92,035 13,909 Non-controlling interests in equity 120,811 123,574 18,675 Total shareholders' equity 604,053 617,870 93,375 Total equity and liabilities 869,129 886,269 133,936

CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2017 2018 2018 RMB RMB USD Cash flows from operating activities: Income before taxation 3,645 18,129 2,740 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 221 202 30 (Reversal of)/allowance for loans - 390 59 (Reversal of)/allowance for interest and fee receivable - 11,216 1,695 Share based compensation - 297 45 Operating profit before working capital changes 3,866 30,234 4,569 Interest and fee receivables (8,727) (14,028) (2,120) Prepayments and others (10,464) (500) (76) Advance from customers (202) (112) (17) Salary and benefit payable (1,150) (2,378) (359) Interest payable 930 1,450 219 Other payable (2,070) (2,927) (442) Cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (17,817) 11,739 1,774 Income tax paid (14,144) (510) (77) Net cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (31,961) 11,229 1,697 Cash flows from investing activities: Originated loan disbursements (165,630) (187,300) (28,305) Repayments of loans from customers 96,350 163,410 24,695 Purchase of property and equipment - (18) (3) Prepayment for property - (11,654) (1,761) Net cash used in investing activities (69,280) (35,562) (5,374) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds received from shareholders loans 22,000 - - Proceeds received from loan payable 174,480 200,180 30,251 Repayments of loan payable (168,220) (196,960) (29,765) Net cash generated by financing activities 28,260 3,220 486 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (72,981) (21,113) (3,191) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 96,791 21,717 3,282 Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents - (29) (4) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 23,810 575 87

