Duolink Go launches SwitchBuds, enabling wireless music control

Designed to enable wireless music control, Duolink SwitchBuds is performing excellently in rich audio, clear calls, all-day battery. The button-looking earbuds design comes from the concept that earbuds nowadays can also work as a fashion accessory. When people are getting more and more used to wear earbuds on and off work, the decorative demand are growing.

Immersive Punchy Beat: Get a bass-boosted, and wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. A 10mm Diaphragm Dynamic Driver Bass offers incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.You can fully enjoy a rich and detailed bass experience.

Precisely tuned Sound: Duolink SwitchBuds adopts both sub-band codec (SBC) for Anroid users and Advanced audio coding (AAC) for iPhone user that can reduce latency, improve audio quality, and contribute to energy efficiency, ensuring you an exceptional acoustic experience.

Crystal Clear Calls: 4 noise-cancelling microphones with wind noise suppression ensure your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a superior experience.

Up to 25 Hours of Playtime: Get 7 hours of playback from a single charge on the earbuds with up to 3 recharges from the charging case. With Duolink adaptive fast charging, a quick 15-minute charge in the case powers your SwitchBuds for an additional 2 hours of listening time so you can listen to your tunes for longer than ever.

Smart Touch & Mechanical Control: The responsive touch surface enables intuitive gestures like swipe and tap to answer and end calls or roll the side ring to switch to skip a music track and adjust the volume without missing a beat.

Available in Blue/Silver and Black/Gold colorways on official website www.duolinkgo.com, Duolink SwitchBuds offer consumers music their way to play music.

ABOUT DUOLINK GO

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Duolink Go designs adaptable audio devices for music lovers. Set up by Founder, Victor Liu, Duolink Go's team of top-notch acoustic engineers aim to bring joy of music to the world through constant innovation. So far, Duolink Go has released two audio products, and SpeakerBuds were developed as its flagship debut for the world to enjoy music in more than one way and achieved Kickstarter funding goal in 11 hours.

SOURCE Duolink Go