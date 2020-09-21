Duolink launches official distribution channel for SpeakerBuds, after crowdfunding project exceeds $223K in pre-orders

Thanks to Duolink SpeakerBuds offering those who crave better music experience with less gadgets their ultimate all-in-one device, the initial funding goal was reached just 11 hours after launch, before achieving a final funding total of four times the campaign's investment target.

In total, Duolink raised $223,580 and, following that success, Duolink Go is now set to launch an official distribution channel via its own website for consumers to secure their own SpeakerBuds for the price of just $149.

Duolink Go will soon be entering the Japanese market by launching its SpeakerBuds on Green Funding on September 24, while also exploring partnerships with local interior stores, appliance stores and e-commerce platforms. However, Duolink Go will maintain its US by expanding into the offline market through partnerships with local distributors.

For more information, and to buy Duolink SpeakerBuds, visit: https://duolinkgo.com/

ABOUT DUOLINK GO

Founded in 2018, Duolink Go designs adaptable audio devices for music lovers. Set up by Founder, Victor Liu, Duolink Go's team of top-notch acoustic engineers aim to bring joy of music to the world through constant innovation. SpeakerBuds were developed as its flagship debut for the world to play and enjoy music in more than one way.

