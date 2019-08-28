DuPont Announces New and Sustained Commitments Related to PFAS Chemicals

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a responsible partner in addressing concerns about the health and environmental impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), DuPont today announced a set of comprehensive commitments related to its use of these substances. The commitments represent both new and strengthened positions on sustainability and environmental and chemical stewardship.

PFAS are a group of chemicals that includes perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), GenX, and other chemicals, and have been used by many manufacturers to produce a broad range of industrial and consumer products and firefighting foams as early as the 1940s.

DuPont does not make PFOA, PFOS or GenX. Further, DuPont never manufactured or sold firefighting foam. While its use of other PFAS is a fraction of a percent of the total PFAS used globally, the company is actively pursuing alternatives where possible in its manufacturing processes.

"As a science-based company, DuPont is constantly learning from the past to innovate for the future – in our policies and protocols as well as our products," said Alexa Dembek, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, DuPont. "These commitments help ensure our actions align with our expectations for ourselves and the expectations of the communities we serve."

Safety, health and protecting the planet are core values at DuPont. Living our core values is our commitment to our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate. As such, the company commits to the following:

We will eliminate the use of long-chain PFAS in recently integrated operations by the end of 2019.

We will eliminate the purchase and use of all firefighting foams made with PFAS at our sites by the end of 2021.

We will continue to remediate our sites that have a PFAS footprint.

We support U.S. EPA and global regulatory efforts to develop science-based guidelines for PFAS and commit to meeting these requirements in our global operations.

Beginning in 2020, we expect to provide free access to our product stewardship software, grant royalty-free licenses to others that want to pursue PFAS remediation using our PFAS water treatment resin technologies, and fund grants to universities and other research institutes for new, innovative PFAS remediation technologies.

Also beginning in 2020, we expect to add external experts to supplement our existing review processes for the use and handling of substances of concern.

Finally, we will share our progress toward meeting these commitments.

"These commitments are designed to strengthen our current chemicals management and stewardship practices so that the new DuPont's manufacturing and supply chain choices match our commitments to sustainability, our customers and the communities in which we operate," said Dembek.

DuPont works with customers and industry leaders in safety, healthcare, nutrition, electronics, mobility and construction to deliver game-changing, innovative solutions to address some of the biggest challenges facing the world.

View the full commitments.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.dupont.com/pfas.html, and follow us on Twitter @DuPont_news.

