DuPont Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced its participation in upcoming investor events.

Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Thursday, May 14th at 8:00 AM EST. Investors are invited to listen to an audio webcast of the event via the link on the DuPont Investors webpage. A replay of the event will be available following the presentation and can also be accessed via the DuPont Investors webpage.

Breen will also present at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28th at 10:00 AM EST. Investors are invited to listen to an audio webcast of the event via the link on the DuPont Investors webpage. A replay of the event will be available following the presentation and can also be accessed via the DuPont Investors webpage.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at www.investors.dupont.com.

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

SOURCE DuPont