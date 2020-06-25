DuPont Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont's board of directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable September 15, 2020, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

