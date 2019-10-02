Dupont Executive Chairman and Family Gift $5M to The Hun School of Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since joining the Hun School community in 1998 as parents of three children who would go on to graduate in the early 2000s, Ed and Lynn Breen have been committed to giving back to a school that has meant so much to their family. Their most recent commitment of $5 million dollars is the largest single gift in the School's history.

Their gift will support construction beginning this fall of an $8.7 million project to build a state-of-the-art STEM Center and transform the School's auditorium into a fully equipped center for the performing arts.

Headmaster Jonathan Brougham said of the Breens, "It is impossible to exaggerate the impact that Lynn and Ed Breen have had at The Hun School. For over two decades, they have devoted their uniquely wise and compelling leadership to the School as trustees, volunteers, and benefactors, and Hun's bright future is in no small part the result of their vision and support. The entire Hun School community joins me in thanking the Breens for their remarkable gift and their ringing endorsement of the teaching and learning that take place every day on our campus."

According to Board Chair Stephen Wills, "Our new STEM Center will include four fully equipped and expansive STEM laboratories, integrated classrooms for student collaboration across disciplines, and the latest technology to support the School's 43 STEM courses. The auditorium will be transformed by the addition of a new entrance and lobby, modern sound and lighting systems, scene shop, and dressing rooms. These new facilities will dramatically enhance science education and performance opportunities for every Hun student. We could not be more grateful to the Breens for their central role in making this possible."

Mr. and Mrs. Breen added, "Although our children graduated years ago, we will always be grateful for their Hun School education and experience, and its continuing influence in their lives. Hun is an outstanding school, and we are both deeply committed to supporting its vital mission and bright future."

About The Hun School of Princeton

The Hun School of Princeton is a co-educational, private day and boarding school in Princeton, New Jersey. Individual attention and strong student-faculty relationships are the hallmarks of the School. On the 45-acre campus between Philadelphia and New York City, student-centered, hands-on learning prepares students for the global community in which they will live and work. The Hun School is comprised of 650 students in its Middle School, Upper School, and Postgraduate Program. Our campus is home to students from twenty-five countries and eighteen states.

